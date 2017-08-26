Young Exhibitors Participate in Draft Horse Competition at Crawf - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Young Exhibitors Participate in Draft Horse Competition at Crawford County Fair

Eight young exhibitors competed in a draft horse competition Friday at the Crawford County Fair.

It included catalogue, chug-a-hug, and egg and spoon cart races.

The competition started several years ago.

Organizers said it meant a lot to the late Chuck Burns, who was killed at the fair in an accident earlier this week.

