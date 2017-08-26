Get Air Trampoline Park Opens in Grandview Plaza - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Get Air Trampoline Park Opens in Grandview Plaza

Posted:

Kids of all ages are jumping with excitement over a new trampoline park.

Get Air held its grand opening Friday evening in the former Good Cents storefront in Grandview Plaza.

You can enjoy birthday parties, club air nights on the weekends and other fun.

"We have things for everybody to do. Single adults, children, anybody - it's fun for all ages," said Joe Hatcher, general manage of Get Air Erie. "We have dodgeball. We have basketball. We have regular jumping. We have a ninja course. We have obstacle courses. We have places for little people, and we have places for big people."

You can learn more about Get Air Trampoline Park here.

