EHCA Victory Ride Benefits Kids & Adults with Disabilities

A motorcycle ride Saturday benefits local children and adults with disabilities.

Erie Homes for Children and Adults hosted their 4th annual EHCA Victory Ride.

The ride raises money for the residents of EHCA.

Before Saturday morning's ride took off, residents of EHCA got to hop in, and hit the road in sidecars.

Proceeds will be used to help build new community homes for residents with complex medical conditions.

"We're all about giving the folks we serve choices and opportunities like many of us take for granted," said Jonathan Rilling of EHCA. "So the fact that these folks are able to get in a side car of a motorcycle and actually experience a motorcycle ride, the wind blowing through their hair, it's just an awesomely emotional thing," Rilling added.

There was an after-party at the Belle Valley social hall, for when the riders returned.