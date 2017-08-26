Guns & Hoses Game Benefits NAMI of Erie County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Guns & Hoses Game Benefits NAMI of Erie County

Local police and fire fighters hit the diamond Saturday for a good cause.

It was the annual Guns and Hoses softball tournament at UPMC Park.

The boys in blue took on their friendly foes on the fire department.

The Millcreek fire departments won their first game against firefighters from all over Erie county.

And Erie police beat out Millcreek police to move on to the championship game.

The third annual event benefits NAMI of Erie county, "We're thrilled to have the host Seawolves here, helping us out," said organizer John Sorge. " Having all the agencies together, Millcreek Fire, Millcreek Police, the county fire departments, and Erie Police as well. It's great to get everybody together for a common cause, to help NAMI," Sorge added.

The Erie police department came out on top.

They won 12 to 6 against the Millcreek fire department team.

