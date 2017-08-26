Kids Get Free Back to School Haircuts

Founder of Michael Making Lives Better, Michael Hooks, is continuing his back to school weekend events. Saturday kicked off his signature event, free haircuts for kids.

With the Pfeiffer Burleigh playground full, Michael Hooks was ready to start the event.

"The idea just started, what could I do, what could I do to give back,” he says.

What started as just a few free haircuts 12 years ago has grown into a major party to get kids ready for back to school

"And now, different years, we've been up to a thousand,” says Michael.

Beyond the free haircuts, bounce houses were set up, free food was up for grabs, and a huge line formed to give away free backpacks.

"And it is a lot of fun and games going on here. It is a very serious situation going on here. At the end of the day, I feel, if you look good you feel good. And if you feel good, it's a good possibility you'll go to school, too,” says Michael

"When you feel better about yourself, you're probably, you know, more apt to pay attention because you feel good about yourself,” says Ebony Frith, a parent.

The weekend continues with a free 5k on Sunday. You can click here for more information.