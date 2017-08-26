Pride Picnic Turns 25

Saturday afternoon marked the 25th annual pride picnic in Erie.

The event at Rotary Pavilion at Presque Isle State Park attracted about 200 people. They were grilling, and just enjoying camaraderie.

There were also informational booths set up with literature and information on resources, and events in the region.

The picnic began 25 years ago with just nine people. It has grown each year. While the local LGBTQ community is politically active, the picnic event was social and not focused on any issues. "The LGBT community, especially in smaller towns, for years has been kind of an underground movement so we started this 25 years ago and we've built on it and now we just come together as a community to kind of have fun." said Alex Sphon, NWPA Pride President.

This is the first year the picnic was held outside of pride month, which is in June.