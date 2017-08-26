A big crowd turned out for the 6th annual Arboreat'em Party in the Park. That's a play on words...emphasizing the "eat" in the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park, or LEAF.

The event is the biggest yearly fundraiser for LEAF. It featured food from many of the region's favorite restaurants. There was also a beer tasting hosted by 5 & 20 Spirits.

New this year a performance by the New Frontier Band. Proceeds from the event will help LEAF expand its programs including arts and nature offerings for kids and yoga and adult art classes for the grown-ups.