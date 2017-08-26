6th Annual Arboreat'em Party in the Park - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

6th Annual Arboreat'em Party in the Park

6th annual Arboreat'em Party in the Park

A big crowd turned out for the 6th annual Arboreat'em Party in the Park. That's a play on words...emphasizing the "eat" in the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park, or LEAF.

The event is the biggest yearly fundraiser for LEAF.  It featured food from many of the region's favorite restaurants. There was also a beer tasting hosted by 5 & 20 Spirits.

New this year a performance by the New Frontier Band. Proceeds from the event will help LEAF expand its programs including arts and nature offerings for kids and yoga and adult art classes for the grown-ups.

 

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
