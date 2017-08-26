Strong Ground Game, Stifling Defense Secure Historic Erie High Win

The Erie Royals used the ground game early along with a strong defensive debut to help run away with their historic first win.

The nerves may have hit the Royals early, as after forcing a Meadville punt, Erie High fumbled their first offensive snap.

Erie quickly learned from its first mistake. "On the second possession, running back Danny Blue took the second snap 86 yards for the score for the first touchdown in Royals history.

"I was just like keep going, keep going, keep going don't stop, got to keep punching it in," said Erie High quarterback Jason Williams after the opening score.

It was then the defenses turn to add another first to the Erie High record books. On Meadville's third possession, the pass by Colin Kilburn was intercepted by Barry Thompson Jr. and returned inside the Bulldog redzone.

The turnover set up another Blue touchdown, this time from 15 yards out. The extra point was blocked and the Royals were out in front 13-0.

The two teams combined for five first half turnovers, but before the the end of the half, after holding Meadville out of the endzone, Erie High went back to work.

With under a minute to play in the opening half, Jason Williams found Jerome Henderson in the far corner for the first passing touchdown of the game. Erie High took a 20-0 lead into the locker room.

""We had a sloppy first half with turnovers and things like that," said Rob Matz, Erie High head coach after the three first half turnovers. "I'm really proud though that we showed we can score quickly and I'm real proud of the defense that just showed up time after time tonight."

Starting the third quarter, Erie High marched its way down to the goal line again, however another costly turnover on a fumbled snap gave the ball back to Meadville. Neither team managed to find the endzone in the third quarter, however in the fourth the purple and gold went back to the run game.

Jason Williams from just four yards out called his own number and dived into the endzone for his second touchdown of the game and the Royals went up 27-0.

JGannon Williams capped of the Erie High scoring on the night as he took a 59-ayrdf scamper down the near sideline to put Erie up 34-0.

"It all goes to our line" said Erie High running back JGannon WIlliams on the success of the running game. "They came out, they did what they had to do and they got us in the endzone."

Meadville managed its lone touchdown of the night late in the fourth quarter, when Isaiah Manning broke free for a 64-yard run to put the Bulldogs on the board.

The defense finished out the game to secure Erie High's first ever win by a 34-7 final, with the defense forcing two turnovers and holding the Meadville offense under 200 yards rushing.

"Its about sound D," said Jason Williams. "We just told our defense we got to play strong, we got to play hard and we got to play sound defense. Know your assignments and just go hard every play."

Despite the mistakes in the game, Matz happy to get the first win and see the community rally behind the Royals.

"That was awesome," said Matz. "I mean the support we had behind us, everyone was positive, everybody is excited for these kids, I mean it was just a great, great night and just tremendous. You saw people from teh school district out, You saw people from other schools and communities, it was just tremendous. I just loved it."

Fresh off their first win, the Erie High Royals (1-0, 0-0) get Cathedral Prep (1-0,0-0) on the road in week 2. Meadville (0-1, 0-0) heads home to face off against General McLane (0-1,0-0).