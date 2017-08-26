Lantern Fest Lights Up Night Sky - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lantern Fest Lights Up Night Sky

There may be a chill in the air here and a bit of a breeze, but conditions were ideal Saturday night for the second annual Lantern Fest.

In the event at Lake Erie Speedway, participants released hundreds, even thousands of those floating paper lanterns...powered only by the wind and a small flame lit beneath each one.

Families enjoyed live music, a stage show, face painting, and s'mores before the 9:00 p.m. lantern launch.

It's all a benefit for the Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania. Organizers from the Erie Sports Commission expected the event to draw 5,000 people.

