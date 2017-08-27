Runners Try to Beat Beethoven - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Runners Try to Beat Beethoven

Beat Beethoven brought together a 5K and classical music Saturday.

Runners took off from downtown Erie's Perry Square with the sound of the first five notes of Beethoven's 5th symphony.

They ran through Erie streets in an attempt to make it to the finish line before the Erie Philharmonic finished the symphony.

People who decided not to run enjoy a free concert from the Philharmonic in Perry Square.

There was also a street fair with vendors.

Proceeds raised will help the Philharmonic with music outreach.

"All proceeds raised goes to help our educational outreach efforts," said Steve Weiser, executive director of the Erie Philharmonic. "When we donate a piano, if we give free youth concerts, we pay the bussing fees for the city schools. We need to raise funds to be able to do those events. All of that comes from special events like this."

Runners who beat Beethoven received a free voucher to an Erie Philharmonic performance.

