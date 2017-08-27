Praying for More Than a Winning Season

For some fans, sports can become a religion in itself. With a little bit of that idea, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church decided to have a blessing of the sports jerseys.

"I think you can unite as a community around many different things. We unite around God as Christian's here at St. Mark's. And many people unite around being a team and having a common effort and focus...why can’t we as a church hop into that space, too, and offer something for a week,” says Craig Dressler, Associate for Parish Life at St. Mark’s.

Part of the prayer during the blessing included, “If our athletes are going to set an example, let them be a good one." The prayer continued not by asking for their team to win or the other team to lose, but for player safety.

That part meant the most to former high school football mom Karen Benko.

"We don't have players now, but we have friends with players... that we've known through the years, and we always want there to be fair games and healthy players, and no injuries. It's just an ongoing prayer for them,” says Karen.

Regardless what jersey you were wearing, they were more than happy to bless it at St. Mark's.

"I think we fell in love before we knew which teams we liked,” says Bills fan, Jim Gardner.

He and Bengals fan Amy Stenta prayed hand-in-hand, while having their jerseys blessed. Amy even hugged a Steelers fan after the blessing.

"You might be on opposing sides but you never want anybody to be seriously hurt,” she says.

The blessing ended with the crowd cheering, and a tailgate.

St. Mark’s will be holding a blessing of the backpacks and briefcases on Sunday, September 3rd. Church leaders also say to look for their blessing of the pets in October.