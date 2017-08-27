Late Rally Spoiled By Akron In Home Regular Season Finale

The Erie SeaWolves had a chance to complete a comeback with the bases loaded in the ninth, however a game-ending double play stopped the rally as the Howlers fell 6-4 in the final regular season home game.

The RubberDucks jumped out to the early lead over Erie in just the second inning when Taylor Murphy crushed a solo home run, his second of the season, to put Akron on the board first Sunday.

Yu-Cheng Chang belted his 23rd blast of the year in the fourth, a two-run shot, which put the Rubber Ducks up 3-0. Akron used a three-run fourth inning to jump out to a 4-0 lead on the SeaWolves.

Erie cut into the visitors lead with a run in the fifth. With two outs and Zack Cox on third, A.J. Simcox singled to center scoring Cox to put Erie on the board.

Just an inning later, Christin Stewart doubled home Harold Castro to pull the Howlers to back within two.

Akron however got those runs back in the 7th as Gerson Moreno loaded the bases and then issued a walk to Dorssys Paulino to force in the fifth run for the RubberDucks. Adam Ravenelle replaced Moreno and the first batter he faced, Francisco Mejia, hit a sacrifice fly to center to regain the four run advantage.

The Howlers offense would not go quietly though as in the bottom half of the 7th, Logan Watkins delivered on an RBI-single to center plating Zack Cox and Kody Eaves to bring it back to a two-run score.

The opportunity to complete a comeback came in the ninth with the bases loaded and one out, but it was the stellar defense all afternoon that thwarted Erie's chance. Akron's Booby Bradley, snared a Will Maddox grounder, tossing to home and then back onto first to complete the inning ending double play to secure the RubberDucks win, 6-4.

"I mean Akron usually puts on a shift for everybody," said Christin Stewart, the Seawolves left fielder on the defensive plays made by Akron. "They like to play the shift out and play the percentages, so when that happens, I mean you just got to stick to your approach still and just try to hit the ball hard and you cant try to not hit it into the shift."

SeaWolves manager Lance Parrish liked the effort out of his team, but shared the Akron defense, made one too many plays.

"We hit a lot of balls hard, right at people and they picked them off the walls and everything," said Parrish. "I mean they[SeaWolves] battled, I give them a lot of credit for that. Its just its hard to sweep a team four games in a row and we certainly went after it here at the end of the game but it just wasn't in the cards I guess."

Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall made his first rehab start with Akron on Sunday. He went 0-3 in the game.

Beau Burrows (6-4, 4.79) suffered the loss going four innings, while allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out five. Shao-Ching Chiang (1-2, 6.51) got the win, tossing six innings. he allowed four runs on nine huts and struck out four SeaWolves batters. Cameron Hill picked up his 12th save for Akron.

Erie (64-68) heads on the road to close the season, starting Monday in Binghamton. Mat Hall (1-0, 3.13) will go for the SeaWolves in Game 1. He will be opposed by Casey Delgado (10-6, 4.68). First pitch from NYSEG Stadium is set for 6:35.