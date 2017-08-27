Driver Freed from SUV, Treated for Severe Injuries After Crawford County Crash

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a weekend accident in Crawford County that severely injured a man.

Martin Miller, 79, of Cambridge Springs, lost control of his SUV Saturday afternoon while he was driving west on Route 408 in Cambridge Township.

His car crossed the center line, hit a culvert, went airborne, hit a large tree in a yard, rolled three times, hit two more trees, rolled more and hit a camper, pinning Miller in the vehicle, according to investigators.

He was extricated and flown to UPMC Hamot for treatment of major injuries.

