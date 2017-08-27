Motorcycle Passenger Injured in Washington Township Accident - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Motorcycle Passenger Injured in Washington Township Accident

A passenger on a motorcycle was seriously hurt in an accident Saturday afternoon in Erie County.

It happened on Old State Road in Washington Township.

State Police said the driver - Eric Keep, 49, of Girard - was operating the motorcycle when he took a curve at an unsafe speed, lost control, ran over an embankment and into the field.

Keep suffered minor injuries. His passenger - Jennifer Warner, 40, of Girard - was seriously hurt.

Both were taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

Investigators said they suspect Keep was driving under the influence of alcohol.

