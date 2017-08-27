Motorcycle Passenger Injured in Washington Township Accident

A passenger on a motorcycle was seriously hurt in an accident Saturday afternoon in Erie County.

It happened on Old State Road in Washington Township.

State Police said the driver - Eric Keep, 49, of Girard - was operating the motorcycle when he took a curve at an unsafe speed, lost control, ran over an embankment and into the field.

Keep suffered minor injuries. His passenger - Jennifer Warner, 40, of Girard - was seriously hurt.

Both were taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

Investigators said they suspect Keep was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.