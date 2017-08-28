City of Erie Students Return to School with Lots of Changes

The school year starts Monday for students in Erie's Public School with lots of changes.

Many will be going to new buildings with new start times or even riding buses for the first time.

East, Vincent and Central students will now attend a single high school in the former Central building named Erie High School.

ServErie led a community-wide volunteer effort to give the high school a makeover in July.

More work still needs to be done on the fire-damaged wing, but mobile classrooms will be used until then.

Wayne students now attend East Middle School. West Erie middle school students now attend Strong Vincent.

Students who qualify to ride the bus will need a pass. They have until September 11 to turn in their applications and get a pass in hand.

School start and end times have also changed.

Middle and high schools start at 8 a.m. and dismiss at 2:55 p.m.

Elementary students start at 9:20 a.m. and end the day at 3:40 p.m.

A before-school program is available for students whose parents have to drop them off on the way to work. The enrollment information is available on the website for Erie's Public Schools, as well as other back to school resources.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.