Crews Set Up for Wattsburg-Erie County Fair

Crews spent Sunday setting up for the Wattsburg-Erie County Fair.

It opens Monday at noon on the fairgrounds just outside Wattsburg on Route 89.

The Star Dust Circus and Thrill show will be featured throughout the weeklong fair.

The main act is Lynyrd Skynyrd's Artimus Pyle, who will play at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Visitors can also check out the other usual fair goodies on the midway.

"It looks like there's lots of things to see and do this year," said Junior Hartner, president of the fair board. "We have lots of food. The biggest event will be truck pulls. That's always a Friday night thing. That's always the biggest."

Admission is $8. It includes parking, gate entry, on-grounds entertainment including all gazebo south midway acts, rides (except special attractions) and the grandstand (except the Thursday night concert and Friday and Saturday truck pulls).

A full list of events and fair details is available here.

