Zabawa Polish Festival Wraps Up 24th Year

Erie's annual polish festival Zabawa closed out it 24th year Sunday evening at Holy Trinity Parish.

It features polish delicacies, including sausages and pierogies.

The final day started with an 11 a.m. mass.

Festival goers say they believe Zabawa will continue to be a crowd favorite for years to come.

"We usually come every year," said Charlie Bender, an Erie resident who came to the festival. "It's a very nice family event. We go to church and come here and enjoy some of the good food."

