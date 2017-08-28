New DUI Legislation Takes Effect in Pennsylvania

The suspects forced their way into an apartment at 175 East Main Street Tuesday night.More >>
Police were called to the 1100 block of Shenk Ave. for domestic violence involving a man with a gun.More >>
Some tense moments at the Peach St. Wegmans grocery store late this afternoon after reports of a suspicious package.More >>
The number of opioid deaths in Erie County continues to rise. It's already at a record high. Meanwhile, Emergycare crews are on the verge of setting another record when it comes to treating overdose cases.More >>
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is still investigating but said it happened along Horton Road in Monroe Township just before 2 p.m.More >>
A car accident involving a white pick-up truck and a tractor trailer happened just after 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, near mile marker 40 of I-90 eastbound.More >>
Millcreek Township Supervisor John Groh does not believe the plan aimed at restructuring fifteen township departments into six will save the township money at all.More >>
