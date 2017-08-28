New DUI Legislation Takes Effect in Pennsylvania

Convicted drunk drivers face a new punishment in Pennsylvania.

New legislation went into effect Friday and requires first-time DUI offenders, who have a blood alcohol level of at least .10 to have an ignition interlock system installed in their vehicle.

Under old laws, drivers faced a license suspension of up to a year.

The law also applies to people who refuse DUI testing.

Other states that have used similar systems have seen a decrease in DUIs by about 40%.

