Harvey: No let-up for rescuers in drenched Texas

Rescue workers and volunteers are braced for a busy night with more rain predicted as "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" continues in southeastern Texas.

The remnants of former Hurricane Harvey continue to menace the drenched state with bands of storm repeatedly pummeling the same areas as it moves slowly towards Louisiana.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that flash flood emergencies are in effect for some areas and the rain is not letting up.

It says that up to 25 inches of rain could fall through Friday over the upper Texas coast, while "isolated storm totals may reach 50 inches over the upper Texas coast, including the Houston Galveston metropolitan area."

Five to 10 inches of that rain could fall in the Houston area overnight, NWS says, promptings mandatory evacuation orders and curfews are in effect in some areas.

Latest developments

-- 11 p.m curfews were introduced Sunday in the City of Alvin, City of Friendswood, League City, City of Pasadena, City of Pearland, City of Seabrook and City of Webster.

-- A mandatory evacuation order was issued for areas along the Brazos River in Fort Bend County.

-- Several states and the US military are sending emergency workers and equipment to Texas.

-- Dallas is opening a "mega-shelter" capable of accommodating 5,000 evacuees at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center by Tuesday morning.

-- The Houston Independent School District has canceled school for the week.

-- President Donald Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

-- 316,000 customers had lost electricity across the state.

Red Cross shelters

The Red Cross earlier said more than 1,800 people had taken shelter in 34 Red Cross and community shelters in Texas Saturday and a shelter is also open in Louisiana.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the Red Cross is serving about 130,000 meals a day.

In Fort Bend County, a voluntary evacuation order was made mandatory for areas along the Brazos River, with the NWS predicting river levels of 56.1 feet -- nearly two feet above the record during flooding last year.

"Harvey continues to batter Fort Bend County," said County Judge Robert Hebert. "Residents who flooded last year know how serious this situation is."

Fort Bend had worked with the Red Cross to establish shelters for residents, Herbert said.

Houston volunteers

Flooding continued in and around Houston on Sunday night as citizens with boats assisted authorities in search and rescue efforts.

Officials say they have executed over 250 water rescues and rescued over 1,000 people from floods. The US Coast Guard's Captain Kevin Odditt says 19 Coast Guard helicopters are also involved in relief efforts

As of Sunday evening, between 800 and 1,200 people had been rescued from their homes in Galveston County, County Judge Mark Henry said.

One thousand additional National Guard members are being called in to help Houston flood victims affected by flooding, Gov. Abbott announced via Twitter Sunday evening.

The governor is expected to tour the Texas Coastal Bend region Monday with Senator John Cornyn.

'Beyond anything experienced before'

The rainfall threatens to exacerbate an already dangerous situation, as Harvey's rains have left many east Texas rivers and bayous swollen to their banks or beyond.

"The breadth and intensity of this rainfall are beyond anything experienced before," the NWS said. "Catastrophic flooding is now underway and expected to continue for days."

The storm killed two people in Texas, authorities said, and the death toll will likely rise. A woman who drove her vehicle into high water in Houston was killed, and fire killed a man in Rockport.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner warned that some 911 calls are going unanswered as operators "give preference to life-threatening calls."

The 911 dispatchers in the nation's fourth-most populous city have received 2,000 requests for rescue, Mayor Turner said. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said his department had responded to 2,500 calls and have about 1,000 more waiting to be serviced.

People are also taking to social media to announce their locations and ask for help.

Many roads impassable

In a Sunday news conference, Abbott said, "We want to stress when there is heavy rainfall and flooding, the importance of staying off the road. If you drive into water, you're taking your life into your own hands."

Portions of major highways, including Interstates 10, 45 and 610, were submerged and unnavigable. Houston resident Dion Laurent said the White Oak Bayou flooded I-10 and I-45.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he understands the compulsion to find safer ground, but urged people to think twice before venturing out into high water and to consider unforeseen dangers, such as manhole covers being lifted from their holes.

In Brazoria County, south of Houston, officials set up an evacuation route for all residents living west of State Highway 288 and south of State Highway 6, ordering them to "LEAVE NOW!" under a mandatory evacuation order. Those in need of shelter can take refuge in the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, officials said.

Louisiana in Harvey's sights

Meantime, Louisiana Gov John Bel Edwards wrote to President Trump requesting that he declare an Emergency Disaster for the state.

"The National Weather Service forecasts that remnants of Hurricane Harvey will bring heavy rainfall to Louisiana posing serious danger to life and property of the citizens of our state. Significant lifesaving efforts such as search and rescue, transportation to shelters, logistical support, and shelter operations are particularly needed in Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermillion parishes," Edwards wrote. The NWS predicted 10 to 20 inches of rain between Sunday night and Monday, he said, with "major river flooding" anticipated.

Harvey blasted ashore as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday night, making landfall just north of Corpus Christi before quickly being downgraded to a tropical storm.

"What is unique in Harvey is that as the storm moved inland, a large high pressure built in to the north and, basically, the steering currents, which guide Harvey, collapsed," said CNN senior meterologist Dave Hennen. "This has caused the extremely slow movement of the storm, moving only around 60 miles, less than 2 miles per hour. This has allowed the bands of storms to move over the same areas over and over."