Great Lakes Institute of Technology: Giving You the Business

Great Lakes Institute of Technology has been providing career training since 1965.

It has recently added two business programs., but its primary focus remains on health care careers with programs ranging from 10-19 months.

Leaders say the key to the success over the years has been the staff.

Director of Education Vickie Clements said, "You always put students on top. and we have a fantastic group of faculty who believe that."

Great Lakes has about 50 faculty members helping students who come from a wide area.

Clements said, "We have students from everywhere, from Buffalo through Cleveland, as far as north of Pittsburgh. Typically I would say about half of them are recent graduates from high school, the other half are adults."

Now students who graduate certainly are not guaranteed a job.

But getting training for a job in the growing health care field is usually a good decision.

Instructor Mariclaire Stearns said, "There is always something in the health care field. People always need treated, always need surgery, always need medication. Our students have many opportunities in the medical field."