Libre's Law Goes Into Effect - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Libre's Law Goes Into Effect

Posted: Updated:

Two months after Governor Tom Wolf signed Libres Law, it goes into effect today.  The new law brings stricter penalties to animal abusers, and keeps animals safe if theyre being tethered outside.

When it comes to having an animal tied up outside, the leash needs to be three times the length of the pet, or 10 feet, whichever is longer.  Certain types of collars are now illegal for tied up animals, including prong collars.

The animal cannot be out more than 9 consecutive hours on a leash in the day time.  When the weather changes, pets cant be out more than 30 minutes when its colder than 32 degrees, or hotter than 90.

With this new law, abusers can now be charged with a felony.  They will also be forced to forfeit over all animals if convicted.

Representative Ryan Bizzarro, who sponsored the bill, says even though its a huge step for our pets, more work needs to be done.

“There is still room for improvement, particularly when it comes to leaving animals in cars, and having individuals be able to break windows in order to let them out, and things like that.  So we do have some more work to do, and I'm going to keep fighting,” says Rep. Bizzarro.

Libre’s Law also gives civil immunity to veterinarians and vet techs if they report suspected animal cruelty.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com