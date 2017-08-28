Libre's Law Goes Into Effect

Two months after Governor Tom Wolf signed Libre’s Law, it goes into effect today. The new law brings stricter penalties to animal abusers, and keeps animals safe if they’re being tethered outside.

When it comes to having an animal tied up outside, the leash needs to be three times the length of the pet, or 10 feet, whichever is longer. Certain types of collars are now illegal for tied up animals, including prong collars.

The animal cannot be out more than 9 consecutive hours on a leash in the day time. When the weather changes, pets can’t be out more than 30 minutes when it’s colder than 32 degrees, or hotter than 90.

With this new law, abusers can now be charged with a felony. They will also be forced to forfeit over all animals if convicted.

Representative Ryan Bizzarro, who sponsored the bill, says even though it’s a huge step for our pets, more work needs to be done.

“There is still room for improvement, particularly when it comes to leaving animals in cars, and having individuals be able to break windows in order to let them out, and things like that. So we do have some more work to do, and I'm going to keep fighting,” says Rep. Bizzarro.

Libre’s Law also gives civil immunity to veterinarians and vet techs if they report suspected animal cruelty.