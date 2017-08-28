Vehicle Sought in Hit-and-Run with Amish Buggy in Venango County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Vehicle Sought in Hit-and-Run with Amish Buggy in Venango County

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the vehicle that hit an Amish buggy in Venango County Sunday night.

It happened while the buggy was traveling east on State Highway 157 in Pinegrove Township around 8:35 p.m.

The vehicle is believed to be red in color and is described as a hatchback, station wagon or SUV, according to State Police.

It kept driving east after the impact, investigators said.

Three adults and four juveniles were in the buggy at the time. There were no major injuries.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is missing a rear-view mirror on the passenger side, State Police said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin at 814-676-6596.

