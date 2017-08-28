State Police Investigate Titusville Church Break-In, Burglary

Cash was stolen after someone broke into a Titusville church over the weekend.

It happened sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday at Titusville Free Methodist Church on Route 27.

The suspect forcibly entered the church, pried open several lock boxes and stole about $50 in cash, investigators said.

Pennsylvania State Police are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Corry barracks at 814-663-2043.

