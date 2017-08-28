Arson Damages Barn in Clarion County

Investigators are searching for the suspect who intentionally set fire to a Clarion County barn Saturday.

Firefighters were called to 86 Ritts Farm Road in Richland Township around 7:50 p.m. for the structure fire.

Investigators determined it was arson, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

Damage is estimated at approximately $20,000.

Saint Petersburg Fire Department assisted with the investigation.

