Trio Wanted for Robbing Woman on Her Way to Work

Erie police have released surveillance video, in hopes to identify suspects wanted for robbing a woman, as she walked to work.

Police want to identify and talk to the trio, in connection to a robbery that happened back on August 21st, around 6:30 a.m..

Detectives say the three males are suspects in a robbery in the 200 block of west 26th street.

Police say they held up a 30-year old woman. She pulled a knife on them to defend herself, but Erie Police Detective Mike Suchy says one of the suspects took it from her, and threatened to stab her. Investigators say the suspects also pushed the victim into bushes and began choking her. They then stole a bag with her personal belongings inside.

If you can identify any of the males, you're asked to contact Detective Suchy at 870-1161.