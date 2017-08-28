Erie High School Opens for the First Time

It was back to school this morning for kids in the Erie School District.

Nearly 2,300 students packed the new Erie High School for the first day of class. Students began showing up early and mingling in front of the school. Many of them were excited to be back, some even wearing their purple and gold.

Student safety was a big concern heading into the merger, but the district was prepared. Multiple district police officers along with staff and members of the blue coats kept a watch over the large crowd. The district was even using metal detection wands on random students at the door. For extra security, the high school was fitted with over 300 new surveillance cameras.

District leaders say, this day has been a long time coming and they are excited to finally start the year.

"We're just happy that it all came together,” Superintendent, Brian Polito said.

“It was real tight this summer getting all the moves done and with the fire and getting the building up and running but everything came together and we're just excited to get the school year started and start focusing on student education," Polito added.

There were a few small hiccups today with some students schedules, but the district said they will have it all ironed out soon.