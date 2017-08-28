Rabies Vaccine Baiting Wraps Up

An annual baiting program to help prevent rabies in raccoons in our region has just wrapped up.

Crews from the U.S. Department of Agriculture used small planes to drop thousands of bait packages containing the rabies vaccine, in western Erie and Crawford counties.

It is the 17th year in a row for the program.

The smelly bait attracts raccoons which then ingest the vaccine.

Pennsylvania has seen 200 confirmed cases of rabies this year.

More than half of the cases were found in raccoons.

Karen Tobin of the Erie County Health Department said, "Rabies can be fatal. It is most of the time in people and animals. So this is just one piece of the puzzle trying to eliminate rabies in raccoons."

Tobin says the vaccine is not harmful.

If you find a bait pack you are asked to just leave it alone.