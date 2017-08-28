Area Red Cross Expects Volunteers to be Needed in Texas Flood Zo - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Area Red Cross Expects Volunteers to be Needed in Texas Flood Zone for Months

Posted: Updated:
Texas Flooding Texas Flooding

Area American Red Cross chapters are now busy sending volunteers and equipment to help victims of the devastating flooding in Texas.

Twenty-six volunteers from Western Pennsylvania have been deployed to Texas including six from the Northwestern Pennsylvania chapter based in Erie.

Plus the emergency response vehicle used to feed disaster victims today left Erie for Texas.

Leaders think the relief effort will last for months, so they are hoping to attract new volunteers willing to spend time helping victims.

Pam Masi, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northwestern Pennsylvania said, "I believe it will be a steady pace of deployment. That is why we are fast tracking people in the volunteer system. We think will will grow for months."

Anyone interested in volunteering or making a donation can get information on the American Red Cross website, www.redcross.org

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com