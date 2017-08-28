Area Red Cross Expects Volunteers to be Needed in Texas Flood Zone for Months

Area American Red Cross chapters are now busy sending volunteers and equipment to help victims of the devastating flooding in Texas.

Twenty-six volunteers from Western Pennsylvania have been deployed to Texas including six from the Northwestern Pennsylvania chapter based in Erie.

Plus the emergency response vehicle used to feed disaster victims today left Erie for Texas.

Leaders think the relief effort will last for months, so they are hoping to attract new volunteers willing to spend time helping victims.

Pam Masi, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northwestern Pennsylvania said, "I believe it will be a steady pace of deployment. That is why we are fast tracking people in the volunteer system. We think will will grow for months."

Anyone interested in volunteering or making a donation can get information on the American Red Cross website, www.redcross.org