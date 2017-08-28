New Iadeluca Chiropractic Center Will Help Bring Intersection Back to Life

West 26th and Peninsula is one of the busiest intersections in all of Erie County. However, businesses have been moving out, rather than moving in, to that area.

That's going to change soon as renovation work is underway at the southwest corner, at a building that originally was an Eckerd Drug Store, and then a Family Dollar Store. It's been vacant for three years.



Dr. David Iadeluca will be moving his chiropractic offices from the City of Erie, to Millcreek Township when the renovations to the building are completed. October 1 is the target date for the work to be finished. That's welcome news for Millcreek. The Get-Go gas station and convenience store closed its doors last spring on the northwest corner of 26th and Peninsula, as did the Giant Eagle supermarket on the southeast corner. One of the first impressions many first time visitors may have of Erie County is the intersection of 26th and Peninsula, as they drive to Presque Isle State Park.



Millcreek Supervisor John Morgan says it's encouraging to see a business like Iadeluca Chiropractic Center move in.

"The most encouraging part of it is to actually have a local business move in there. We see shifting trends in retail. So when we get a stable, local, professional business in there, personal services in that building, really is an encouraging sign for us to have a more stable development in there," he said.

Iadeluca plans to use only about half of the space at the building. He plans to lease the remaining space to three additional businesses.