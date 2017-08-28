Erie High Students React to First Day in New School

The first day back to school is now in the books for thousands of students in the Erie school district.

It includes about 2,300 students who now attend the new Erie High School.

It was a tough decision to consolidate all three of Erie's high schools, also tough for the students to have to say goodbye to their former high schools.

But on Monday, as the final bell rang and the students left their first day as students of Erie High, the mood was mostly positive.

Monday was the first day that students from Central, East, and Strong Vincent became Erie High students.

Erie News Now caught up with them after the final bell rang Monday afternoon.

Many of them were excited to be back to school, some sporting the new school colors of purple and gold, "The transition wasn't that hard for me, honestly, I was kind of excited, a new school, new friends, new people," said Erie High Sophomore Adriana Torres.

"I absolutely loved it, I got to see old friends we're actually having a good day," said Austin Sutter, a Sophomore at Erie High.

Many students said while the first day went well, it was a bit chaotic. With it being a new school, many of them didn't really know where to go, "It was alright, it was a little confusing though because I'm not used to this school, so I didn't really know where to go and I was late to most of my classes," said Sophomore Ryan Toran.

"I was scared I was going to get lost, because I'm a senior and I feel like a freshman again," said Erie High Senior, Jenna Thomas.

Many also said it was a challenge getting used to the much larger crowds, "It was packed, it was hard to get through the crowds... but other than that it was pretty good," said Erie High Junior, Caonabo Camilo.

Student safety was a concern heading into the merger, but the district was prepared Monday, with extra security.