Posted Photos Help Police Track Down Duo Wanted For Country Fair - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Posted Photos Help Police Track Down Duo Wanted For Country Fair Theft

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police say photos posted of theft suspects have helped the department receive a number of tips in locating two people wanted for theft at a Country Fair location. Police say this man was identified as the owner of the vehicle in this photo. He and a woman were seen recently at the store location on West 38th and Liberty Streets. Erie Police Detective Thomas Gray says tips have helped to crack the case and lead to charges.  

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com