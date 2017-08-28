Suspect Arraigned in Connection to East Side Shooting

An Erie man is facing charges, after a shooting on the city's East Side sends a man to the hospital.

Walter Merritte Jr., 30 was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and carrying a firearm without a license.

The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 600 block of East 11th Street. People at the scene say the shooting allegedly occurred after an argument.

The victim, an adult male, was shot in the shoulder, and transported to UPMC Hamot where he underwent surgery. Erie Police do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

Merritte was reportedly seen leaving the home before police and emergency crews arrived. According to Erie Police, he led officers on a chase throughout the East Side. Officers patrolled the streets on foot and in squad cars, searching for the suspect.

A group of officers, with their guns drawn, walked up and down homes between East 6th Street and East 8th Street, Wayne Street and Ash Street. They spoke to neighbors who possibly may have scene him, and searched the yards behind the homes.

At seven p.m., a little over an hour after the shooting, Erie police found Merritte behind a home in the 700 block of East Eighth Street. He was apprehended and taken into custody.

Merritte sits in the Erie County Prison with bond set at $100,000.

