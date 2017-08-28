Bus Service for Erie Students Hits Few First Day Bumps

There were a few growing pains for a busing system that has expanded from 1,200 to 2,400 riders a day.

The biggest changes for the system come as EMTA creates specific "tripper routes" for many more high schoolers who need to traverse town to attend the new centrally located Erie High School.

Overall, EMTA Executive Director Mike Tann says the first day went pretty well, but he admitted there were some glitches.

The mother of a freshman student at Erie High, who was supposed to get on the bus at East Lake Road and Hess avenue around 7:10 a.m. told us that bus never arrived. Instead her daughter ended up boarding a regular EMTA route bus and at her mom's advice, just paid the fare.

The mom, Randi Ford, who takes a bus to work herself, saw her bus driver turning away students, who didn't have passes. That happened in spite of an announced grace period which has been extended through September 11. "They wanted to go to school by any means, so I didn't see what the problem was," Ford said, "...that's why I told my daughter to put money on the bus, because they were refusing kids on the bus I was on and I told her if you pay, they have to give you a ride."

Tann admitted that some drivers didn't understand the no pass grace period, and he said some updated driver assignments didn't get linked to the school district website, creating confusion at a couple of bus stops. "So we had a couple glitches today, where that wasn't communicated, that entirely falls on us, but I would remind all parents to make sure they continually check our website, any updates or changes will be on there." Tann said.

As EMTA sees where the heaviest ridership is, they may make a few further adjustments in routes and times. "We want to make sure that the buses are not over capacity, so we may make a couple changes but I would try to make those as minimal, but keep referring to our website and you'll have the most up to date information."

Randi Ford said her daughter, Janaya Carter who is entering the nursing program offered at Erie High didn't get to school until 8:39 a.m., although she started waiting for the bus at 7:10 a.m. Carter wasn't upset, she was just excited to get to school. Her mom, hopes they get the first day issues resolved quickly. "They need to get it together, they had plenty of time to work this out before while the kids had the whole summer off, they should have had that worked out, but it's a work in progress," Carter said.