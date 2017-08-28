Laughlin to court world's top companies, seek partnerships in jobs plan

The announcement last month of potentially 575 layoffs at General Electric Transportation set State Sen. Dan Laughlin's jobs plan into high gear.

"If it's a good paying job, then I want it based in Erie," said Laughlin. "That's a simple formula for me."

Laughlin announced Monday his plan to attract not only more businesses to the Erie region. He plans on reaching out to the top 1,000 companies in the world, showing them what Erie can offer and why they should expand here.

"Most of the problems we're having in Erie, almost all of it can be traced back to someone lost a good-paying job," said Laughlin, citing crime, blight and a declining population as the top issues a better economy could fix.

It's a collaborative plan that includes state incentives and working with local economic development groups in Erie and Corry.

"We need to continue to have a major focus on workforce development and training," said Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership President Barbara Chaffee. "That's critical."

Laughlin wants to build upon the more than $500 million already being invested by Erie Insurance, UPMC Hamot, Saint Vincent Hospital and others. He is also seeking help from one man in Mississippi, Joe Max Higgins, an economic developer who turned a depressed area known as the Golden Triangle into a job-rich region. The two spoke Monday and are planning a trip to Mississippi in September, Laughlin said.

Both the Senator and the Chamber agree, to bring jobs back to Erie more has to be done in Harrisburg to make Pennsylvania as a whole more business-friendly. For example, Pennsylvania has the second-highest corporate income tax rate in the entire country at 9.99 percent. Iowa is the only state that ranks higher, with a 12 percent rate, according to the independent non-profit Tax Foundation.

"Even if nothing changes in Harrisburg, we're going to reach out to companies and try to entice them to come to Erie," said Laughlin.

The Mississippi trip will be privately funded by State Sen. Scott Wagner as a way to avoid spending taxpayer dollars, Laughlin added.

It's unclear if Wagner, other lawmakers, or business leaders will also travel on the trip, Laughlin said.