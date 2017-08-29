Students Transition to Erie's New Middle Schools

Students arrived early for the first day of school over at the former East High building.

The school district's newest building has been turned into a middle school. Strong Vincent underwent the same change.

Both join Wilson as the district's only middle schools for students in grades six through eight.

As kids eagerly waited for the door to open, one sixth grader said she is excited to start in the new, big school.

"Meeting new friends and having a lot of friends because you learn, and when you get older, you know stuff when you're in jobs," said student Isyss Kirkland.

Just across East Avenue, the doors at the former Wayne Middle School were shut. "Good luck to all of our families at their new schools" was spelled out on its sign.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.