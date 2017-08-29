GE, United Way Roll Out Red Carpet at Edison Elementary

Students at Edison Elementary enjoyed a fun start to the school year Monday.

GE volunteers and the United Way rolled out the red carpet to welcome back students for the first day.

Both groups said this is a fun way to excite the kids about school and encourage them to succeed.

Over the summer, GE volunteers helped to beautify Edison both inside and out.

Volunteers painted every room and hallway and did some landscaping outside.

Schools leaders and volunteers said the school looks better than ever and they are excited to kick it all off.

"It's awesome," said Bob Frost, leader of the GE Volunteers team. "We have a lot of volunteers who have put in a lot of work this summer both on the day of the event back in July and since then as well at several follow up events just to try and get the school ready for kids."



"I'm quite sure they are going to see the difference and just take pride in their school, and they should take pride in their school," said Kevin Harper, principal of Edison Elementary. "We're excited about this year, we're excited about them being back, and we're just ready to get this school year started."

Kids were also provided with a backpack filled with supplies they will need for the new school year.

