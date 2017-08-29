Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Fentanyl

An Erie woman entered a plea Monday for a federal drug charge for possession of fentanyl.

Tiesha Henderson, 30, pleaded guilty to a count of violating federal narcotics laws before United States District Judge David S. Cercone.

Members of the Erie County Drug Task force found 67.27 grams of fentanyl while executing a search warrant at Henderson's residence in the 300 block of East 25th Street in Erie on March 15, 2017, according to information presented to the court.

Henderson, who investigators say possessed the drug with the intent of delivering it, attempted to flush the fentanyl down the toilet just before officers served the warrant, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The fentanyl was packaged in three baggies. One was diluted or "cut" for redistribution to other people in Erie, according to investigators.

Henderson will be sentenced Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.

The Erie County Detective Bureau, Erie Police Department, Millcreek Township Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation.

