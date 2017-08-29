Northwestern School District Starts Year with New Leader

The Northwestern School District goes back to school today. The district also has a new leader at the start of this school year.

Superintendent John Hansen comes to Northwestern as the former principal of James W. Parker Middle School in General McLane. He was named as the superintendent back in March after a unanimous vote by the school board.

Even though he’s been with the General McLane School District, Superintendent Hansen isn’t a stranger to the Northwestern School District. He served as vice principal at the high school in the early 2000’s.

As for goals Superintendent Hansen has, well, there’s a lot of faces in the school district he still needs to get to know.

“This year is going to be one of learning for me. Being new to the job I just plan on spending a lot of time getting to know people, first of all. That's kind of daunting in itself. You know, getting to know all the teachers and also all of the families that are coming into the school. So, that's going to be my greatest, you know my greatest focus will be on,” says Superintendent Hansen.

Northwestern High School will also have a new principal and vice principal this school year.