Pennsylvania Driver License, Photo Centers to Close for Labor Day Holiday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants to remind you all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, September 2 through Monday, September 4 in observance of Labor Day.

Customers can still use the services available online at www.dmv.pa.gov. This includes driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals, driver-history services, changes of address, driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters and driver exam scheduling.

If you are traveling during the Labor Day holiday, you can check Pennsylvania road conditions by visiting www.511PA.com.

