National Fuel Hosts Dog-Bite Training to Keep Its Employees Safe

National Fuel holds unique, hands-on training to keep their employees safe.

The gas company held a dog-bite safety course Tuesday, which included classroom training about dog behavior, and hands-on simulation with a highly-trained dog.

National Fuel meter readers go to hundreds of homes a day while on the job, and often encounter dogs, sometimes aggressive dogs.

So the company holds this training course once a year to teach them how to be safe, "National Fuel loves dogs our employees loves dogs, but safety is our highest priority, it's not even a priority, it's a core value to National Fuel," said National Fuel Safety Supervisor Joe Dworzanski. "Every employee deserves to go home at the end of the day safe, so we give them this training these resources, to make sure the customer's safe, the dogs are safe, and our employees are safe," Dworzanski added.

The employees got to interact with the dog, they wore safety equipment, and the dog attacked. It's all so they can feel the force and impact of the dog, and just how to react should it happen in the field.

Daniel Sheeley, a meter reader with National Fuel in Erie, says the experience and training is crucial, "Not just only for me as a meter reader but anyone who works in the field, who works in residential areas should have this training," said Sheeley. "It's big to know how to defend yourself and how to keep your posture, and how to turn, and be ready for dog attacks, because you never know when they could actually be coming," Sheeley added.

National Fuel asks its customers to help out by putting your dog away in a safe location while the meter reader is at your home. Even if it is a sweet dog, strangers can cause it to become aggressive to protect its territory.