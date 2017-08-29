IRS Warns of Ransomware Scam

The Internal Revenue Service is issuing a warning about a new ransomware scam that impersonates the IRS and FBI to take computer data hostage.

Scammers are sending emails that use both the IRS and the Federal Bureau of Investigation emblems and ask recipients to click a link to download a fake FBI questionnaire.

Instead of a survey, the link downloads malware that prevents users from accessing data on their computer unless they pay money to scammers.

Victims are asked not to pay the ransom to avoid further encouraging criminals. If you encounter the ransomware, you are asked to report the attempt or attack to the FBI at the Internet Complaint Center - www.IC3.gov. You can forward any IRS-themed scams to phishing@irs.gov.

The IRS says it does not use email, text messages or social media to discuss personal tax issues, including bills or refunds.

You can learn more about tax scams and consumer alerts here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.