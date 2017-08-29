Sarah Reed Children's Center Unveils Newly Renovated Recreation Room

Sarah Reed Children's Center cut the ribbon on its newly refinished recreation room Tuesday morning.

Several kids and staff members were on hand to see the fresh, new look for the Hamilton Center recreation room.

The Hamilton Center is located on Harvard Road in Erie.

GE Transportation, Express Wood and Twisted Thoughts Tattoo Studio get the work done over the course of two months.

Volunteers worked to paint and clean the walls, mark the basketball court and upgrade the technical equipment.

The room will serve as a gym, lunch room, presentation room and more.

"One of the kids in our thank you note said how happy they were because it looked like a dumpster before," said Patty Esposito, director of Erie Partial Hospitalization Programs. "Today is the day we open it up for the children and community to enjoy. We show appreciation to Express Woods and GE for their help on that."

Volunteers put in around almost 600 hours to fix up the gym.

