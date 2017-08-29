Swimming Season Coming to Close at Presque Isle State Park

Fewer beaches will be open for swimming over Labor Day weekend.

The following beaches will be open Saturday, September 2nd and Sunday, September 3rd.

Beach 6 - 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Beach 7 (Waterworks Beach) - 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Beach 10 (Budny Beach) - 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Beach 11 - 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

These beaches will be open on Labor Day, Monday, September 4th.

Beach 6 - 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Beach 7 (Waterworks Beach) - 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Beach 10 (Budny Beach) - 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Beach 11 - 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The number of guarded beaches has been reduced because many members of the lifeguard staff have headed back to school.

The beach front concession stands located at beaches 6, 10 and 11 will remain open and operate under the same schedule when feasible.

The park asks visitors to check the signs at the entrance of the park for updated information on the beaches.

