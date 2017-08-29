Swimming Season Coming to Close at Presque Isle State Park - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Swimming Season Coming to Close at Presque Isle State Park

Posted: Updated:

Fewer beaches will be open for swimming over Labor Day weekend.

The following beaches will be open Saturday, September 2nd and Sunday, September 3rd.

  • Beach 6 - 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Beach 7 (Waterworks Beach) - 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Beach 10 (Budny Beach) - 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Beach 11 - 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

These beaches will be open on Labor Day, Monday, September 4th.

  • Beach 6 - 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Beach 7 (Waterworks Beach) - 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Beach 10 (Budny Beach) - 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Beach 11 - 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The number of guarded beaches has been reduced because many members of the lifeguard staff have headed back to school.

The beach front concession stands located at beaches 6, 10 and 11 will remain open and operate under the same schedule when feasible.

The park asks visitors to check the signs at the entrance of the park for updated information on the beaches.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com