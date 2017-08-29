Five More Red Cross Volunteers from Western Pennsylvania Deployed to Texas

Five more American Red Cross staff and volunteers from western Pennsylvania have been deployed to Texas to assist with relief operations as of Tuesday afternoon.

A total of 37 will be assisting with the effort. Most have already departed but a few more are still in transit.

Four local Emergency Response Vehicles from the Red Cross were also sent to the area.

Roughly 17,000 people received help at more than 45 shelters operating in Texas Monday night.

About 1,000 Red Cross volunteers from across the country are lending a hand.

People interested in helping can:

Undergo training to become a Red Cross volunteer and assist with future relief efforts.

Make a monetary donation to the Red Cross online at redcross.org, by sending a check to your local Red Cross office or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Donate blood by finding a nearby blood drive at redcross.org. There is usually a shortage of blood during the summer, and disasters like Hurricane Harvey worsen the situation.

Deployed Staff and Volunteers from Western Pennsylvania

Allegheny County

John (JB) Breitweiser of Whitehall to serve as an ERV Driver (Texas).

of to serve as an ERV Driver (Texas). Theresa Creighan of Oakmont to assist with logistics (Texas).

of to assist with logistics (Texas). Nicholas Garbacz of Millvale to assist with damage assessment (Texas).

of to assist with damage assessment (Texas). Joe Korinchak of Gibsonia to serve as a Shelter Supervisor (Texas).

of to serve as a Shelter Supervisor (Texas). Bernice Lee of Penn Hills for fundraising (Texas).

of for fundraising (Texas). Rose Marie Malizio of Heidelberg to assist with feeding (Texas).

of to assist with feeding (Texas). Greg Matoka of McCandless to assist with sheltering (Texas).

of to assist with sheltering (Texas). Sandy Stein of McCandless to serve as a Shelter Supervisor (Texas).

of to serve as a Shelter Supervisor (Texas). Patricia Waldinger of Presto to serve as the Elected Official Liaison (Texas).

of to serve as the Elected Official Liaison (Texas). Gary Wenning of North Versailles to serve as an ERV Driver (Texas).

Beaver County

Charlene (Charlie) Crawford of Beaver Falls to assist with damage assessment (Texas).

of to assist with damage assessment (Texas). Donald Klink of Ambridge to serve as an ERV Driver (Texas).

of to serve as an ERV Driver (Texas). Barb Lewis of Beaver Falls to serve as an ERV Driver (Texas).

of to serve as an ERV Driver (Texas). Betty Petrucha of Beaver Falls to assist with sheltering (Texas).

of to assist with sheltering (Texas). Will Wilhelm of Beaver to assist with sheltering (Texas).

of to assist with sheltering (Texas). Donnie Wilson of Beaver Falls to assist with bulk distribution (Texas).

Blair County

Josh Berkheimer of Hollidaysburg to assist with sheltering (Texas).

of to assist with sheltering (Texas). Karen Natoli of Duncanville to assist with logistics (Texas).

of to assist with logistics (Texas). Bob Orr of Altoona to assist with sheltering (Texas).

Butler

Mike Blessel of Butler to assist with sheltering (Texas).

of to assist with sheltering (Texas). Ken Bowser of Cranberry to serve as an ERV Driver (Texas).

Clarion County

Tim Lyautey of Knox to assist with sheltering (Texas).

Clearfield County

Eugene Grzeda of DuBois to serve as an ERV Driver (Texas).

Crawford County

David Coulson of Meadville to assist with sheltering (Texas).

Erie County

Elizabeth Carter of Erie to serve on a disaster action team (Texas).

of to serve on a disaster action team (Texas). Dave Morneau of Edinboro, although originally sent to assist with sheltering, is now driving one of our Emergency Response Vehicles (Texas).

Huntingdon County

Jim Singer of Huntingdon to assist with distribution (Texas).

Lawrence County

Sara Dudash of Ellwood City to help with community partnerships (Texas).

McKean County

Paula Pierce of Kane to assist with sheltering (Texas).

Mercer County

Irvin Maurer of Hermitage to serve as an ERV Driver (Texas).

Venango County

Carol Holland of Seneca to serve in Disaster Mental Health (Texas).

Warren County

Jonie Smitley of Spring Creek to assist with sheltering, but might be reclassified to drive one of our Emergency Response Vehicles (Texas).

of to assist with sheltering, but might be reclassified to drive one of our Emergency Response Vehicles (Texas). Joe Ulrich of Sugar Grove to serve as a Disaster Mental Health Supervisor (Texas).

Washington County

Cindy Chmet of Claysville to assist with sheltering (Texas).

of to assist with sheltering (Texas). Betty Hicks of West Alexander to assist with logistics (Texas).

of to assist with logistics (Texas). Fred Hicks of West Alexander to assist with facilities (Texas).

of to assist with facilities (Texas). Catherine Morgan of Canonsburg to assist with sheltering (Louisiana).

