Three Suspects Face Trial in June Homicide; Fourth Suspect Still at Large

Three people charged in the June murder of an Erie man, are heading to trial after a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon, while a fourth suspect remains on the run.

Lashonta Dade, 25, waived her right to a preliminary hearing and took the stand to testify against her co-defendants. District Judge Paul Urbaniak decided there was enough evidence against Jalen Reynolds, 23, and Taisha Santiago, 26, for all their charges to proceed to trial.

Reynolds is charged with firing the shot that killed David Tate, 28, in June. Dade and Santiago are also charged with murder for their alleged roles in the crime.

Dade testified Tuesday that she was with Reynolds, who was her boyfriend, and they conspired with Santiago to rob people along East 20th Street that night.

She told investigators that she and Reynolds were sitting in their car, near the shooting scene, while Santiago was in a vehicle with the victims, and sent a text message to Reynolds when they arrived.

That's when Reynolds got out of their car and left.

Moments later, Dade testified she heard several shots, and Reynolds came running back to the car and told her that he thought he had just killed two people.

Police quickly spotted their vehicle, pulled them over, and arrested Dade and Reynolds near the crime scene.

Santiago was later charged, after police learned she was also involved in the robbery plot.

Erie Police Detective Matthew Berarducci testified Tuesday that investigators found seven 9 mm shell casings and a gun near the scene, but no fingerprints were on the gun. Det. Berarducci said ballistic evidence shows two guns were fired, and some of the shell casings were fired from the gun they recovered.

Det. Berarducci also testified they recovered Dade's and Reynolds' cell phones. They uncovered text messages from Santiago to Reynolds just moments before the shooting.

Berarducci testified that just after 3:00 am., Santiago sent a picture of the victims to Reynolds, to identify who they were going to rob. One text from Santiago to Reynolds at 3:33 a.m. said "Almost here," followed by another text at 3:35 that said "Lay it down." The 911 call came in moments later at 3:37 am.

Police are still looking for a fourth suspect in the case - David Dalton, 29. He is still at large. Investigators say while Santiago set the victims up, Dalton and Reynolds are the two who ambushed them at the home, firing multiple gunshots.

Erie News Now spoke with David Tate's grandmother after the hearing, who said the fact that the case is moving forward and they're one step closer to justice, does bring some comfort.

But the pain of losing a loved one is still very real, "That's the hurting part about it, is we don't have David anymore, we don't him for holidays birthdays or anything, and everybody else has their kids but mine is gone, and it's hard, and it hurts. I lay awake and it's rough, it's really rough," said David's Grandmother, Olamae Arnold-Jones.

The other shooting victim, Rashad Jones, was shot several times. Suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, thigh, stomach and behind. He was at Tuesday's hearing in a wheelchair, and is still recovering, going to rehab for his injuries.

