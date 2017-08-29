New High Tech Prosthesis Helps Local Amputees

A new medical device is expected to make life a little bit easier for two local amputees.

It is Endolite's Linx System, a state-of-the-art prosthetic leg.

Bill Cummings was practicing with the device today at the Pennsylvania Artificial Limb & Brace Company on West 26th Street.

He lost his leg in a motorcycle accident nearly 50 years ago.

The new prosthesis includes microprocessors allowing the knee to communicate with the foot and ankle, making walking easier.

Also getting fitted today was Chad Smith who lost his leg to cancer in 2008.

He recently underwent a new type of surgery so the device can attach directly to a metal rod insert into his leg, eliminating the need for a socket.

He liked the fit and the way the new device makes moving less of a challenge.

Smith said, "I'm still learning with it but I like it. It is smoother gait. I feel like it is more natural, like back having two natural legs again."