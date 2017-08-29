Senator, Supervisors Wrangle Over Flood Prevention in Millcreek

State Senator Dan Laughlin is blasting the Millcreek Supervisors over the issue of flood prevention in the township. Laughlin strongly criticized the supervisors during their meeting this morning, but the supervisors did not back down.

Five inches of rain fell very fast in Millcreek on June 18. Flooding occurred in homes on West 28th Street just west of McKee Road. Laughlin says the problem is a 42 inch pipe that can't handle storm water during heavy rains. He told Millcreek Supervisors that they should have replaced the pipe by now to prevent future flooding. He accused them of quote, "sitting on their butts."

"I did say that and I meant that. They've known about the problem for several years at a bare minimum, possibly even longer, and nothing's been done," Laughlin said.

Laughlin says the supervisors could obtain an emergency permit from the state and get the job done in one day. He went so far as to tell the supervisors that if there is another flood, and someone gets hurt or killed, the blame is on them.

"I was down there. I saw the pictures of people in canoes in their yards. God forbid, if a kid gets sucked under that road, through that tube, and died, I would absolutely say it's their fault," Laughlin said.

The supervisors politely listened to Laughlin's accusations, After the meeting, Supervisor Brian McGrath hinted that the senator was out of line.

"This was to admonish the board. That's something I haven't seen in my 24 years of being a supervisor. We've had sometimes heated discussions with other elected officials, but that was over the phone or maybe over a cup of coffee," McGrath said.

McGrath says surveys must be done and permits must be obtained to replace the pipe, and that takes time.

"Some of the pipe that the Senator was referring to is on private property," McGrath said. "To just go on someone's property and start digging, obviously, it's going to end up in court. That would be an issue."

The supervisors are cautious. The senator says he is not a patient man. The neighbors just want the flooding to end.