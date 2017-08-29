Former Erie Public Library Building Undergoes Restoration

The historic Erie Public Library building on Perry Square is undergoing restoration work. It's a federal project, because a in 2004, the building was wrapped into a project that modernized and expanded the Erie Federal Courthouse.

Every side of the former public library is surrounded by scaffolding from bottom to top. That alone is quite a sight to see. The scaffolding took a month to erect, put up by Buffalo, NY contractor, Safespan. SDC Contracting out of Virginia Beach, VA, a woman owned company, is the general contractor on the project.and is working with local restoration specialists Fiske Associates.

The work involves patching ornate terra cotta detail work around the top of the building and windows. It is white in color, because of how it was glazed. The project supervisor, Mike Wittman, says the detail of the building looks especially beautiful for the workers who get to see it up close. "Oh it does, you look at some of the pieces up there in the terra cotta, I mean look at the lion heads... it's just beautiful, you really have to be up close to appreciate how nice it is," Wittman said.

The former library building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1897, the architecture a combination of "Beaux Arts classicism and second Renaissance revival. It has stood the test of time, but to be protected years to come, the terra cotta needs to be patched, and the building needs to be cleaned, and have some of the brick mortar joints repaired.

The building is also wrapped in debris netting, just to make sure nothing falls during the work, because the building stands very close to the sidewalk. Contractors say they need to get the work finished before harsh weather is back. "Yeah it needs some love, needs some patching you know just freshen up the mortar joints," Wittman said, "we can't let ice and water get in there during Erie winters, that's what's important."

The building is owned and maintained by the GSA, the General Services Administration of the federal government.