Two Children Getting Off Bus Hit by Paintballs

UPDATE: Troopers said Wednesday they have thoroughly investigated the case, but it has been terminated due to the lack of prosecutorial merit for the alleged incident.

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the suspect who shot paintballs at two children getting off the bus Tuesday.

It happened at Whispering Pines Trailer Park in Girard Township just after 4 p.m.

The male suspect shot the paintballs from a dark-colored SUV, State Police said.

Two children who were getting of a Girard School District bus were hit, according to troopers.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Trooper Justin Carman with State Police in Girard at 814-774-9611.

