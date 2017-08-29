Roundabout, bridge leading to I-79 now open in Saegertown

Getting from Saegertown to Interstate 79 became much easier Tuesday. PennDOT wrapped up a $7 million project building a roundabout and repairing the Brookhouser Rd. bridge. The two officially opened just after 4p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

"I think they learned a lot on the south roundabout, so it was good to have that opened first," said Saegertown Borough Manager Chuck Lawrence when asked how drivers are using the new traffic pattern.

That south roundabout opened last month. The two are just a mile apart, connecting U.S. Route 6/19 and State Route 198, creating a smoother flow of traffic.

"The traffic was backed up sometimes clear up the hill going towards (Interstate) 79 and of course down Main St. too," recalls Lawrence.

The 300-foot bridge built in 1953 crossing French Creek was considered structurally deficient before the project, according to a PennDOT statement. Opening the road there will eliminate nearby detours.

Having the bridge and the roundabout open is great news for those attending Saegertown area schools. Classes begin Wednesday, and an average of 30 buses take that bridge each day, according to PENNCREST School District's plant and transportation director Pat Connelly. He said rerouting buses and finding alternative routes cost the district around $34,000. That figure, Connelly added, was lessened from PennDOT's original projections thanks to the assistance of local municipalities such as Hayfield Township.

"When the detour started, we had lots of students who were late to school who thought that was a sufficient excuse," said Stacey Hetrick, a borough resident and teacher at Saegertown High School. "It's not," she laughed.

Stacey's husband, Bill Hetrick, also teaches at Saegertown high school. He's the cross country coach and is glad to see things come full circle.

"We use Gravel Run Road, which has been the main courier of our vehicles since the bridge has been closed," Bill said. "That's really affected the last couple, three weeks of my practice."

Some landscaping and final blacktop work is expected to run through October before the project is complete.

It could be a couple of weeks before Saegertown's south roundabout is fully repaired, Lawrence said. That roundabout was damaged during a car accident Aug. 22.

PennDOT has produced a video for drivers with questions about roundabouts that can be found here.